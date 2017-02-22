BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The two women suspected of fatally poisoning a scion of North Korea's ruling family were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals, then wipe them on his face, police in Malaysia say, announcing they were seeking a North Korean diplomat in connection with the attack. But the North Korean Embassy ridiculed the police account of Kim Jong Nam's death, demanding the immediate release of the two "innocent women" and saying there was no way they could have poisoned him. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST.

MALAYSIA-NKOREA-QUESTIONS

SEOUL, South Korea — Malaysian police announcements provide some answers to Kim Jong Nam's mysterious death, but many details remain fuzzy. By Hyung-jin Kim. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

HONG KONG-CORRUPTION TRIAL

HONG KONG — A former leader of Hong Kong is sentenced to 20 months in prison for misconduct after failing to disclose plans to rent a luxury apartment for his retirement from a businessman applying for a broadcasting license. It is a stunning downfall for Donald Tsang, 72, who served as Hong Kong's leader from 2005 to 2012. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TONGA-OBIT-QUEEEN MOTHER

NUKU'ALOFA, Tonga — The South Pacific island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother, who dedicated her time to helping the elderly and those with disabilities. SENT: 150 words.

PAKISTAN

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Lawyers in northwestern Pakistan boycott court hearings a day after a suicide bombing killed seven people outside a courthouse in the region. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a bomb in a market killed three civilians and wounded 19 in eastern Paktika province. SENT: 130 words.

CAMBODIA-KHMER ROUGE TRIAL

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal says it has dropped crimes against humanity charges against a former Khmer Rouge official, saying she was not high enough in the regime's leadership hierarchy. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 380 words.

CHINA-TERROR REWARDS

BEIJING — Authorities in China's far western Xinjiang region are offering rewards of up to $730,000 for terror-related tips as they ramp up security measures in the restive area. SENT: 180 words.

CHINA-US-PANDA ARRIVAL

BEIJING — Bao Bao, an American-born panda cub, arrives in China after leaving the National Zoo in Washington. SENT: 210 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-CHRISTCHURCH EARTHQUAKE MEMORIAL

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The New Zealand city of Christchurch unveils a national memorial to commemorate the 185 people who died in an earthquake six years ago. SENT: 210 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ISRAEL

CANBERRA, Australia — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Australia for being "courageously willing to puncture U.N. hypocrisy" on anti-Israel resolutions. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 450 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PLANE CRASH

DALLAS — A pilot repeatedly yelled out "Mayday" but did not say what the emergency was before his light plane crashed into the roof of an Australian shopping mall, killing himself and four American tourists, an accident investigator says. By David Warren and Rod McGuirk. SENT: 750 words, photos.

JAPAN-NINJA

TOKYO — Japan is turning to those hooded samurai-era acrobatic spies known as ninja to woo tourism. The Japan Ninja Council, a government-backed organization of scholars, tourism groups and businesses, said it's starting a Ninja Academy to train people in the art of ninja, and building a new museum in Tokyo devoted to ninja, set to open in 2018. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 530 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-AMERICAN ARRESTED

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration says it has arrested a convicted American pedophile wanted by U.S. authorities in a string of crimes. SENT: 160 words.

CHINA-FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT

BEIJING — China plans to have 50,000 football academies by 2025 as part of an ambitious blueprint to grow into a soccer superpower. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

SEOUL, South Korea — Global stock markets are mostly higher in subdued trading as investors await the Fed's latest meeting minutes, hoping for clues to the U.S. central bank's views on interest rates. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CHINA-SUV KING

BAODING, China — Wei Jianjun is the chief matchmaker in China's love affair with the SUV. A decade ago, the chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd. saw opportunity as the bulky vehicles began shedding their image in China as a farm tool. Wei cut back on making sedans and poured resources into its fledgling line of Havals. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

SWITZERLAND-KOREA-ABB THEFT

GENEVA — Swiss robotics and engineering company ABB says it has unearthed a "sophisticated criminal scheme" involving alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of funds at its South Korean unit, saying the impact could total $100 million. SENT: 130 words.

