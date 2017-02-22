Taiwan International Orchid Show in Tainan to feature VR Dream Orchids app

The Taiwan International Orchid Show 2017 (TIOS 2017), one of the three main international orchid shows, will introduce VR technology to turn visitors’ mobile phones into virtual dream orchid breeding machines.

The show will be held from March 4 to 13 at Taiwan Orchid Plantation in Houbi District, Tainan City.

The theme of TIOS this year is “Discover Sustainable Orchids”, with four different exhibition halls to present visitors the highlights of the show: ecology, technology, life and exploration.

Taiwan is world famous for orchids. Varieties of special breeds are gestated by artificial pollination between different breeds, creating breeds with all kinds of shapes, colors, and scents. With thousands of different types of orchids, the orchid show attracts visitors all around the world to Tainan, said show organizers, Tainan City Government and Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

The orchid competitions will take place from March 1 to 2, the organizers said.

This year the show uses VR technology to make the public understand orchids more easily, the organizers said. Coming with Composite Ticket, the VR Cardboard kit can be claimed at the entrance of the show. A new breed of orchid can be created by choosing petal, gynandrium, sepals, and labellum, according to the organizers.

The organizers invite visitors to appreciate the beauty of orchids and experience the scenery in Tainan. The address of the show venue is No. 325, Wushulin, Houbi District, Tainan City. For more information, please visit the official website of TIOS 2017.