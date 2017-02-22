Germany approves faster deportation of failed asylum-seekers

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Cabinet has approved a plan that makes it easier to deport rejected asylum-seekers.

Under the bill passed Wednesday, deportations of rejected asylum-seekers will be faster and more people will be sent back home.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces a general election in September, has called repeatedly for a "national effort" to make sure that people without the right to stay leave the country.

Germany has recently started deporting more Afghans, a move that has been criticized harshly by some who don't consider Afghanistan a secure country. Several state governments, which currently handle deportations, have refused to send people back to Afghanistan.

German news agency dpa reports that another mass deportation from Munich to Kabul with 50 people will take place Wednesday night.