Wang Yeh boat burning ceremony held in Tainan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Jiali Jintang Temple in Tainan's Jiali District held the rare Wang Yeh boat burning ceremony this morning at 10 a.m., breaking a record for the number of offerings given.

Once every three years, and after a few days of pilgrimage, a large boat, called a wangchuan (王船, king boat), is burned on a massive pyre of joss paper as an offering to Wen Shen (瘟神), a deity responsible for curing illness, plague and disease. Wen Shen is one of the large pantheon of spiritual emissaries known as Wang Ye (王爺信仰) worshiped in Chinese folk religion.

The vessel burned today was typical in size for a wangchuan at about 23 feet in length, 9 feet wide, and with a 25-foot-tall mast. However, the 11,000 packages donated by worshipers filled firewood, rice, oil, salt, and other offerings broke a local record, reported CNA.



Wanchuan boat being paraded through town (CNA photo)

Before burning, a statuette of Wen Shen is placed in the boat, signifying his physical presence in the world of the living to cure illnesses, lead away evil spirits, and bring good fortune. The boat is then paraded around the town by a large group of volunteers pulling the craft by ropes.

After the parade is complete, the boat is loaded with offerings and stacks of joss paper are piled on and around the boat. The boat, offerings and Wen Shen are all burned enabling the god to return to the spirit realm, taking disease and evil spirits with him.



Joss paper and other offerings being piled up around the boat before burning. (CNA photo)