Taiwan red quinoa found effective in suppressing early-stage cancer progression in mice

Taiwan red quinoa could be a good dietary food for fighting early colon cancer as a research conducted by a Taiwanese medical research team shows that early stages of chemically induced colon cancer were suppressed in mice fed red quinoa diets for 10 weeks.

In the research, the team from Taipei Medical University’s School of Nutrition and Health Sciences found that early-stage cancer progression in mice with chemically induced colon cancer was effectively suppressed after they were fed Taiwan red quinoa for 10 weeks. That means Taiwan red quinoa as a dietary food could play a role in prevention of colon cancer, the research says.

The research results show that the diet of Taiwan red quinoa indeed has the effects of regulating oxidizing reaction, apoptosis and cell proliferation.

Red quinoa used to be overlooked as supplementary grains, but nowadays its nutritional benefits have gradually come to light. For example, by weight, quinoa is about 14 % protein, which is about equal to wheat and twice as much protein as rice, and is 14% dietary fiber, which is three times more than oats and six times more than sweet potatoes.

Taiwan red quinoa is also rich in minerals, with calcium content up to 2,523ppm, which is 42 times as much of calcium as rice and 23 times as much as oats, and iron and zinc contents are 11 times and eight times more than sweet potatoes, respectively.

Council of Agriculture Secretary-General Tai Yu-yen (戴玉燕) said that NASA has recognized the high nutritional value of quinoa and designated the crop as an essential stock of foods in long-duration space missions since 1980s.