  1. Home
  2. World

Iraqi Shiite militias push to take villages west of Mosul

By  Associated Press
2017/02/22 17:04

Federal police officers look towards Islamic State group territory as civilians flee the area, in the town of Abu Saif, Iraq, Tuesday,

A civilian who escaped Islamic State territory phones his family he left behind, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Abu Saif, Iraq. Iraqi forces

An Iraqi federal police officers looks through binoculars from the town of Abu Saif as civilians flee Islamic State group territory, Tu

A civilian kisses a federal police officer after escaping Islamic State territory in the town of Abu Saif, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Ira

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's government-sanctioned paramilitary forces, made up mainly of Shiite militiamen, have launched a new push to capture villages west of the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants.

The forces' spokesman, Ahmed al-Asadi, said on Wednesday that the villages are located southwest of the town of Tal Afar, still held by the Islamic State group.

He didn't provide details but the move by the umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces is likely coordinated with government effort to recapture western part of Mosul from IS.

Iraqi government forces this week took a hilltop area overlooking the Mosul city airport.

The Shiite militias already hold a small airport outside Tal Afar, which is s located some 93 miles (150 kilometers) east of the Syrian border.