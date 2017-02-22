Photo of the Day: Taiwan student 'blue workbook' turns the page at London Fashion Week

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese fashion designer Angus Chiang (江奕勲) showcased his "homework" at the London Fashion Week on Feb. 17 and turned his runway into a Taiwanese rave.

Angus Chiang has won the International Award at Graduate Fashion Week in London in 2013. Many of his works are inspired by Taiwanese culture, and in this case some outfits were an homage to the homework books used by elementary students.

During the latest London Fashion Week, Chiang presented an Autumn/Winter 2017 collection,which was heavily influenced by '90s-era Taiwanese pop and hip hop culture. He used the celebrity student culture of the '90s, reflecting the techniques used by Taiwanese students to customize their uniforms. The collection is a fun feast for the creative senses and the perfect start to London Fashion Week at Fashion Scout.