‘Awareness of dangers’ is rock base for national existence

Brian Wu is publisher of the Brian Magazine. Translated by George Liao, Taiwan News staff writer.

Taiwan has undergone so many disasters, yet the flaw of public safety in the country has not been really rectified, and Taiwanese people are still living with the sword of Damocles hanging over their heads. Besides “lacking awareness of dangers,” the flaw also lies in wrong attitudes, including affixing responsibilities but not making real changes after tragedies struck, not taking scientific approaches, and using pseudoscience and fake justice to muddle through problems.

The government’s measures to protect the welfare of the working class did not appear to have achieved what it set out to do. Instead, disputes between capital and labor in Taiwan have intensified, and the ultimate beneficiaries that come out of the whole deal seem to be only state-owned businesses and civil servants. The lower stratum of the working class, such as dispatch workers, always slipped through the cracks of a broken labor protection system.

What made matters worse is the culture of elevating form over substance and muddling through problems, and never thinking about what really caused the problems and then taking steps to solve.

An example can be sited from the aftermath of the Kentucky school bus accidents in 1958 and 1988, two of the deadliest bus crashes in the United States history, to elucidate the get-to-the-bottom approach the U.S. government took in an effort to eradicate the problem. Thanks to the accidents, now America's school buses are based on the standard design of armored vehicles, school buses always have the right of way over all other vehicles, and the responsibilities of crashing into school buses have been made graver.

Political appointees should be humble and responsible

Making the society secure must begin with strengthening “awareness of dangers,” but how to proceed and who to begin with?

The mission to enhance public safety must begin with humble and responsible political appointees. A tug-of-war event in Taipei in 1997 that severely injured seven people with some suffering from severed arms caused the resignation of the then chief of the city government’s information bureau, and the Pachang Creek incident that killed four prompted the then vice premier to step down.

The Feb 23 bus accident on the outskirts of Taipei that killed 33 and injured 11 is the most fatal highway accident in Taiwan in 30 years. No doubt the safety standards are in need of improvement, but a total void of “awareness of dangers” was what really behind the terrible accident, and who is to blame for that?

If the minister of Transport and Communications is not stepping down, the premier will need to be responsible, or President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration might not be able to win the reelection? That’s all political.

Strengthening awareness of danger is what a humble and responsible government should embark on to improve the situation.

And strengthening awareness of dangers should begin with attaching importance to details in life. For example, DuPont has paid attention to details of their employees’ life, such as pencils, elevators, going down the stairs, and driving. Its Safety Contact stipulates that pencils must be stored point down; employees taking elevators should not touch elevator doors with hands; employees should hold onto handrails when going down stairs; and employees who drive must fulfill requirements such as finishing an annual checklist, undergoing supervisors’ and colleagues’ observation of driving, passing safety training tests on line, and taking a defensive driving course once every two years.

Why defensive driving? It is because the company wants to strengthen its employees’ awareness of dangers and educate them to avoid dangers, such as steering away from cars veering toward them to avoid crashing. Employees must also report their traffic tickets to the company for safety performance evaluation.

DuPont’s paying attention to details of safety management and risk control is a role model for other companies and even countries to follow.

Germany’s safety education starts from daily living. For example, the country’s primary education is predicated on how to defend various dangers, and the cautiousness has become a rock base for the country’s public safety and national existence.