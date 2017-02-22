Turkey detains 35 IS suspects in Istanbul raids

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says anti-terrorism police in Istanbul have detained 35 people suspected of links to the Islamic State group.

Anadolu Agency says Wednesday the suspects were taken into custody following simultaneous raids on 41 homes in two low-income Istanbul neighborhoods.

There was no information on the suspects or their nationalities.

Last year, Turkey suffered a series of deadly attacks carried out by IS or Kurdish militants and has stepped up anti-terrorism operations across the country. Some 750 people with alleged IS links were detained in a major police sweep in 29 Turkish provinces earlier this month.

IS claimed responsibility for a New Year's mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.