New Taipei City official denies corruption in suicide note

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The deputy director-general of the New Taipei City Government’s Land Administration Department, Wang Sheng-wen (王聖文), jumped to his death from his apartment Tuesday after leaving a note denying accusations of corruption, reports said.

Prosecutors said they had searched his home in Taoyuan City on Tuesday morning for one of their investigations, and Wang and his wife had cooperated fully. The investigators denied reports that the raid had been followed by an interrogation of the official.

The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office reportedly received information that a businessman named Lee had paid bribes to Wang and to other officials in both New Taipei and Taipei during his application process for an official license in a construction case.

On Tuesday, the prosecutors raided Lee’s home and office, as well as the homes of other suspects, including Wang, reports said. The businessman was questioned and a request for his detention was approved by the court.

A Ministry of Justice official visited Wang’s home with a warrant and searched it on Tuesday morning in the couple’s presence. As the official left, he was accompanied downstairs by Wang but there was no interrogation, prosecutors said.

Close to 4 p.m., a member of the public made a phone call to report that a man had jumped from the eighth floor of the apartment building. Wang did not show any signs of life as a rescue team arrived on the scene, reports said.

He had left a note inside saying he had not accepted any money from two persons, but their names were being kept confidential by police, media reports said.

Wang, 52, spent his career in land administration departments, first on the local level in Xinzhuang and Xindian, and later at the New Taipei City level.