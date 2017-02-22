Jettisoned EVA scion starts new airline

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), a former chairman of Eva Airways Corp., who was ousted from his post last year in a family battle over succession, told the media today that he plans to buy more than 10 new aircraft for his new airline and start with flights to Southeast Asian destinations, before eventually expanding into longer routes.

The name of the new airline is Star Airlines (星宇航空), which Chang registered with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in 2016.

Chang told the media on Wednesday, "I'm going to get this company up this year, I'm like a duck paddling in the water, very slowly. But this year I will get the company running."

In response to reporters' questions about the aircraft he will use and the airline's routes, Chang said, "I am definitely going to use completely new aircraft, I will not use second-hand planes. At least 10 aircraft will be in operation, the first routes will run to Southeast Asia, and I will get longer routes established as soon as possible."

The China Times reported that Chang has raised NT$2 billion (US$64.9 million), the minimum threshold of capital needed to establish an airline. Neih Kuo-wei (聶國維), a close associate of Chang and former spokesman of EVA Air, said the new airline will be formally established and begin operations in two years' time.

When asked by reporters why he wants to start a new airline, Chang said, "The aviation industry has a lot of passionate people who want to revolutionize the industry with innovation, everyone can join together and fight again."

Chang became chairman of EVA Air in 2011, but when his father, Evergreen Group founder Chang Jung-fa (張榮發), died in January 2016, a battle over succession erupted among the heirs and Chang Kuo-wei was eventually removed his post as chairman. Though Chang Jung-fa's will had originally named Chang Kuo-wei as the successor to the Evergreen Group chairmanship position and the sole inheritor of his estate, his older half-brothers and their mother combined forces to gain a controlling stake to jettison the younger Chang from both Evergreen Group and EVA Airways.



Chang was replaced by Steve Lin (林寶水), a 40-year veteran at Evergreen Group and former chairman of EVA air from 2005 to 2011, and no longer holds any executive position in the group.

