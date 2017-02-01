30 years in prison for Taiwan train bomber

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A court sentenced a man to 30 years in prison Wednesday for detonating a self-made device on a train and injuring 25 people last year. Appeals against the Taipei District Court verdict are still possible.

Lin Ying-chang (林英昌), 56, told the court he had wanted to commit suicide because he had been suffering from cancer, but had not sought to harm anyone else.

His home-made bomb exploded as the commuter train he was traveling on entered Songshan Railway Station in Taipei during the evening on July 7 last year.

Lin was initially counted among the 25 injured passengers, but investigators soon suspected that his injuries were more serious than those of the others, possibly because he had been standing much closer to the device and had even been handling it.

The court followed the recommendations of prosecutors and sentenced Lin to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of 24 people and to 10 years and six months for making a bomb, or a combined sentence of 30 years. He was also fined NT$300,000 (US$9,700).

He had been working odd jobs, mostly as a house painter, and lived in a van with his dog after having broken off contact with his wife and son, reports said. He also had some prior convictions for minor crimes and was treated for mental illness. Police reportedly found a suicide note in the van he left behind in Nantou County before traveling up to Taipei.

Lin was present in court Wednesday to hear its verdict. It was not immediately known whether he would file an appeal.