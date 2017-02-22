BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — The women suspected of fatally poisoning a scion of North Korea's ruling family were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals then wipe them on his face, police said Wednesday, announcing they were now seeking a top North Korean diplomat in connection with the attack. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 800 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA THE LATEST.

AUSTRALIA PLANE CRASH — A pilot repeatedly yelled out "Mayday" but did not say what the emergency was before his light plane crashed into the roof of an Australian shopping mall, killing himself and four American tourists, an accident investigator said Wednesday. By David Warren and Rod McGuirk. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HONG KONG CORRUPTION TRIAL — A former leader of Hong Kong was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison for misconduct over a luxury apartment in mainland China intended for his retirement. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 380 words.

NEW ZEALAND CHRISTCHURCH EARTHQAUKE MEMORIAL - The New Zealand city of Christchurch unveiled a national memorial Wednesday to commemorate the 185 people who died in an earthquake six years ago. SENT: 202 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-ISRAEL - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday praised Australia for being "courageously willing to puncture U.N. hypocrisy" on anti-Israel resolutions. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 450 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-AMERICAN ARRESTED - The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday it had arrested a convicted American pedophile wanted by U.S. authorities for a string of criminal cases. SENT: 150 words.

TONGA-OBIT-QUEEEN MOTHER — The South Pacific island kingdom of Tonga is mourning the death of its queen mother, who dedicated her time to helping the elderly and those with disabilities. SENT: 150 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed with subdued movements on Wednesday, getting little push from the Wall Street's record high overnight, as investors awaited the Fed's latest meeting minutes due later in the day for clues about the U.S. central bank's views on interest rates. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 360 words, photos.

