ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

Tuesday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Florida Purse: $534,625 (WT250)

Surface: Hard-Outdoor

Singles First Round

Jack Sock (3), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Konstantin Kravchuk, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Bernard Tomic (6), Australia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-2, 6-3.

Milos Raonic (1), Canada, def. Tim Smyczek, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Steve Johnson (5), United States, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Jared Donaldson, United States, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

Donald Young, United States, def. Ivo Karlovic (2), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Tommy Haas, Germany, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Juan del Potro (7), Argentina, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

First Round

Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, and Leander Paes, India, def. Bjorn Fratangelo and Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Konstantin Kravchuk, Russia, and Dudi Sela, Israel, 6-4, 6-3.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Scott Lipsky, United States, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Fabrice Martin (4), France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Treat Huey, Philippines, and Max Mirnyi (3), Belarus, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-3.