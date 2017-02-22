  1. Home
Asian Olympic leader backs Sapporo for Winter Games bid

By  Associated Press
2017/02/22 10:22

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Asia's Olympic leader thinks the continent could stage a third consecutive Winter Games and Sapporo would be an ideal location.

Olympic Council of Asian president Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah said Sapporo has all the facilities needed to organize the Winter Olympics for a second time.

Sapporo hosted the Winter Games in 1972 and city officials are considering a bid for 2026, but nothing official has been decided. It would mean the IOC would return to a city in Asia for a third straight time following Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018 and Beijing in 2022.

"Sapporo is capable and ready," Sheikh Al Fahad said while in Sapporo for the Asian Winter Games.

While Sapporo does have many advantages, several of the facilities being used for the Asian Winter Games were built for the '72 Games and are showing signs of age.