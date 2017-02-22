  1. Home
Mercury to dip to 12 degrees as cold front arrives Thursday

By Wendy Lee ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/22 10:39

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A cold front is expected to sweep across Taiwan and send the temperatures down to as low as 12 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the latest Central Weather Bureau (CWB) report.

The weather is expected to be warm Wednesday before the mercury beginning to drop due to the arrival of a cold front tomorrow evening, which could send the temperatures down to as low as 12 degrees Celsius in coastal areas in middle and northern Taiwan.

The effect of the cold front will last till at least next Tuesday with scattered rain forecast across the island, the reports said.

A succession of cold and wet weather is also likely to produce snow on mountains over 3,000 meters high, said the weather bureau.

The bureau has reminded the public, especially senior citizens, to keep warm and stay alert to their health condition during the cold weather.    
weather
CWB
cold front

