New 3D map of Taipei Main Station complex

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese netizen has illustrated a highly intricate, three-dimensional map of the Taipei Main Station complex, including the location of the new Taoyuan Airport MRT platform.

A member of the popular Taiwanese message board PTT, who goes by the username weijidai, decided illustrate his own detailed map of the Taipei Main Station because 'Bear has discovered that the MRT has not drawn up detailed plans of the station, so I made a 3D version."

The Taipei Main Station is an incredibly labyrinthine maze of ticketing areas, rail platforms, metro stations, shopping areas, and food courts with conflicting signs that seem lead in circles. Anything that can help make sense of this spaghetti network of tracks, walkways, escalators, elevators, stairs, lobbies, and platforms is welcome by locals and foreigners alike.

Using perspective to represent a three dimensional view of the station on a two dimensional medium, the artist is able to separate the layers of the station in a more visually comprehensible way. The HSR/TRA Tapei Station can be seen in the center, with the locations of all the MRT stations (including the new Taoyuan MRT line) in the complex color coded and labeled in a way that makes it much easier to understand their relative location from that core structure. The position of the underground malls and the adjoining bus station are also clearly discernible.