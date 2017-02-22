2 Oregon police officers shoot, kill man on roof

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Two Beaverton police officers responding to a 911 call shot and killed a man standing on a roof, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The officers, whose names have not yet been released, opened fire after the man began waving a gun in the air and taking aim at people in other houses from his perch atop the roof, said Officer Mike Rowe, a police department spokesman.

The officers tried to talk to the man, but he pointed the gun at officers and then fired one round into the house, Rowe said.

That's when officers opened fire, he said.

Beaver Acres Elementary School is across the street from the shooting scene in the suburb of Portland, Oregon, and there is also a high school about a block away.

The schools were placed on lockdown for about an hour, but they reopened around 9 a.m.

The man was identified as Michael Douglas Smith, 51.

The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Rowe said.