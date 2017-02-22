WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--MAN CITY-MONACO

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City scores three goals in 11 minutes to fight back for a 5-3 win over Monaco in a wild Champions League match full of dazzling attacking play and dreadful defending on Tuesday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 735 words, photos.

SOC--LEVERKUSEN-ATLETICO

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro tears Bayer Leverkusen's defense apart to put the Champions League quarterfinals within reach for Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 away victory on Tuesday. SENT: 478 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

ATH--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Russian competitors and officials fear they will miss another major athletics championship because they believe the IAAF is too slow in approving a partial lifting of its doping ban. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 302 words, photos.

SOC--UEFA-KAZAKH OLIGARCH

MOSCOW — From the depths of Central Asia, Kazakh oligarch Kairat Boranbayev is targeting one of the top jobs in European soccer. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 662 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--FA CUP-PIE EATER

LONDON — A 45-year-old backup goalkeeper used his team's big moment against Arsenal to take part in a betting stunt. But the stunt in the FA Cup has caught the attention of the body that regulates commercial gambling in Britain, and it is now investigating the incident. SENT: 330 words, photo.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SEOUL, South Korea — A long-range second-half strike by Hulk helps Shanghai SIPG beat FC Seoul 1-0 in the Asian Champions League. SENT: 160 words. Will be updated.

Also:

— SOC--JUVENTUS-BONUCCI PUNISHED. Juventus defender Bonucci punished for outburst at manager. SENT: 134 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--DUBAI TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova and third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova both lose their opening matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TEN--DELRAY BEACH

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — No. 1 seed Milos Raonic opens with an easy win Tuesday in his first appearance at the Delray Beach Open. SENT: 122 words. Will be updated.

TEN--OPEN 13

MARSEILLE, France — French veteran Nicolas Mahut beats German teen Alexander Zverev 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Open 13 on Tuesday.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — South Africa wins the toss and elected to bowl Wednesday in the second one-day international against New Zealand at Hagley Oval. SENT: 188 words. Will be updated.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-TOP PLAYERS

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Imagine the best players in golf competing at the absolute top of their games. Who's the toughest to beat? SENT: 843 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— BKN--INTERNATIONAL BROTHERS. Lean on me: International NBA players supporting each other. By Kareem Copeland. SENT: 972 words.

— XXC--CAS-RUSSIANS. Russian cross-country skiers denied entry into worlds. SENT: 91 words.

— BKN--LAKERS-FRONT OFFICE. Lakers fire Kupchak, put Magic in charge of basketball ops. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 981 words.

— CYC--AMSTRONG-LAWSUIT. Facing lawsuit, Armstrong says he 'loved' wearing Postal. SENT: 151 words.

