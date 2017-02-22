Wal-Mart, General Mills and Popeyes climb; Kraft Heinz falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Kraft Heinz Co., down $1.78 to $94.87

The food giant said it "amicably" withdrew an offer to buy Unilever for $143 billion.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., up $12.61 to $78.73

The chicken chain agreed to be bought by Burger King owner Restaurant Brands for $1.8 billion, or $79 a share.

General Mills Inc., up $1.79 to $61.02

Several food and consumer goods makers climbed as investors felt Kraft Heinz could try to buy one of them.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $2.08 to $71.45

The retailer reported better online sales and its business in the U.S. grew stronger during the fourth quarter.

Genuine Parts Co., down $3 to $97.67

The auto and industrial parts distributor forecast a smaller annual profit than investors expected.

Tiffany & Co., up $2.23 to $88.41

The jewelry retailer will add three new directors to its board as part of a deal with hedge fund Jana Partners.

Scripps Network International Inc., up $5.46 to $81.50

The owner of Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV reported stronger revenue than analysts expected.

Transocean Ltd., up 31 cents to $13.47

Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil rose.