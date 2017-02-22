Netanyahu is first Israeli prime minister to visit Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Sydney on the first visit to Australia by a serving Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu will start his four-day visit with talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull at his official Sydney address on Wednesday.

Turnbull wrote an opinion piece in Wednesday's The Australian newspaper that backed Netanyahu's criticism in 2015 that the United Nations General Assembly had adopted 20 resolutions critical of Israel in the preceding year and only one in response to the Syrian war.

Turnbull wrote: "My government will not support one-sided resolutions criticizing Israel of the kind recently adopted by the U.N Security Council and we deplore the boycott campaigns designed to delegitimize the Jewish state." Turnbull wrote.

Netanyahu flew into Sydney early Wednesday from Singapore.