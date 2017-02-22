Ex-Minnesota Orchestra maestro Stanislaw Skrowaczewski dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former longtime Minnesota Orchestra music director Stanislaw Skrowaczewski (skroh-vah-CHEHF'-skee) has died at age 93.

The Minnesota Orchestra says its president, Kevin Smith, was told by Skrowaczewski's family that he died Tuesday at a Minneapolis area hospital after suffering a second stroke earlier this month.

Skrowaczewski conducted major orchestras in England, Japan and other countries. His last concerts were with the Minnesota Orchestra in October 2016, conducting works by Anton Bruckner, his specialty.

Skrowaczewski led the Minnesota Orchestra for 19 years, starting in 1960, and was instrumental in the creation of Orchestra Hall, the orchestra's home in downtown Minneapolis. He served on the orchestra's artistic staff for 56 years.

The native of Poland began studying piano and violin at age 4, and composed his first symphonic work at age 7. He won the International Competition for Conductors in Rome in 1956.