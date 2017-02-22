At UN, US envoy stresses 'commitment' to European alliances

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is underlining America's "total commitment" to its European allies, echoing assurances other administration figures have been giving European leaders anxious about President Donald Trump's approach to the continent.

Haley told U.N. Security Council members Tuesday that Washington won't waver in supporting the NATO military alliance and "looks forward to improving" cooperation with the European Union.

Trump once called NATO "obsolete" and has been supportive of Britain's vote last year to leave the 28-nation E.U.

Haley said Monday that the U.S. may sometimes disagree with European Union perspectives, but policy differences don't signal "anything less than total commitment to our alliances in Europe."

Vice President Mike Pence also sought to reassure European leaders in recent meetings of America's continued partnership.