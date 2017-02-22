BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2030
|Down
|4
|May
|1997
|2013
|1964
|1996
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2011
|2019
|1974
|2004
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2020
|2036
|1992
|2021
|Down
|7
|Dec
|2065
|2065
|2021
|2049
|Down
|6
|Mar
|2078
|2080
|2044
|2072
|Down
|6
|May
|2097
|2097
|2075
|2091
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2115
|2115
|2090
|2106
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2129
|2134
|2106
|2124
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2132
|2161
|2132
|2149
|Down
|5