BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2030 Down 4 May 1997 2013 1964 1996 Down 4 Jul 2011 2019 1974 2004 Down 6 Sep 2020 2036 1992 2021 Down 7 Dec 2065 2065 2021 2049 Down 6 Mar 2078 2080 2044 2072 Down 6 May 2097 2097 2075 2091 Down 6 Jul 2115 2115 2090 2106 Down 6 Sep 2129 2134 2106 2124 Down 6 Dec 2132 2161 2132 2149 Down 5