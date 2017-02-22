Deal reached over unfinished development tied to Trump aide

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — The remaining condo owner in a failed New Jersey waterfront development has reached an undisclosed settlement with a New York-based real estate company tied to Republican President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2kIsQbA ) reports the settlement with the Kushner Cos. announced Tuesday stems from a 2012 fraud lawsuit that initially listed 33 plaintiffs.

Kushner's original plan from the early-2000s called for retail space, a hotel, condominiums and townhomes spread across 17 buildings in New Brunswick. Only two buildings and a gym have been built.

The project was launched when the company was run by Charles Kushner. When he went to prison for making illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering his son Jared Kushner took the company over.

Jared Kushner relinquished that role after becoming a senior adviser to Trump.

