2 men charged in Brazil gang rape case sentenced to 15 years

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian judge has sentenced two men to 15 years in prison in a gang-rape case that horrified the country.

A third man charged in the rape that took place last May in Rio de Janeiro is at large.

The sentence handed down by Judge Aylton Cardoso Vasconcellos' was posted Tuesday on the website of Rio de Janeiro's Justice Department.

The case made international headlines because videos showing men posing with the unconscious victim were shared on social media. It became a symbol of the Latin American nation's problem of violence against women.

The videos and other material that appeared on social media sites helped police identify suspects.