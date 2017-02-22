Guatemala's indigenous block highways in push for justice

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people from Mayan communities have blocked two important highways to pressure Guatemala's congress to approve proposed constitutional reforms that would recognize forms of indigenous justice.

Pablo Ceto is a leader of the Ixil community in the western highlands. He said Tuesday that indigenous leaders presented their proposal to incorporate indigenous justice, but business interests are keeping it from being debated now by the congress.

A move to include indigenous justice in the constitution fell two votes short of the 105 votes needed for passage in November. Legislators are scheduled to consider it again on Wednesday.