Kosovo experts say no land lost in Montenegro border deal

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A commission of experts in Kosovo has concluded that a demarcation border deal with neighboring Montenegro has not diminished its territory, as claimed by the opposition that vehemently contested the agreement.

The commission on Tuesday said Kosovo's territory after the August 2015 deal is no different from the figure before that date — 10,905.25 square kilometers (4,210.52 square miles).

Last month the government created the commission to prove the country has not lost land in the deal, which still has to be approved by parliament after the opposition disrupted it.

The European Union has set the approval of that deal as a precondition for Kosovo if it wants to enjoy visa-free travel with Europe's Schengen member countries.

The U.S., the EU and NATO monitored the commission's work.