Police probing death of Charlotte teen shot at house party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina are investigating the death of an 18-year-old high school student shot after an argument at a Charlotte house party.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they found Chris Allen outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound about 11 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the death but say Allen and another partygoer got in a fight, and Allen was shot.

Allen was a senior at East Mecklenburg High School. Counselors were expected to be at the school Tuesday to help students coping with Allen's death.