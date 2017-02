LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck deep beneath Bolivia, but there are no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.5 quake that hit at 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT) was centered nearly 600 kilometers (360 miles) below the surface. It was about 90 miles (146 kilometers) east of the city of Sucre.

Bolivian officials say it was felt in several parts of the country.