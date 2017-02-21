The Latest: Security Council has moment of silence for envoy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the death of Russia's ambassador to the United Nations (all times local):

The United Nations Security Council has held a moment of silence for Russia's ambassador, who died suddenly after falling ill at his office at Russia's U.N. mission.

Numerous ambassadors are paying tribute to Vitaly Churkin as the Security Council begins its meeting Tuesday. It would have been his 65th birthday.

The cause of his death isn't immediately known.

Churkin had been Russia's envoy at the United Nations since 2006. He was the longest-serving ambassador on the Security Council, the U.N.'s most powerful body.

Colleagues are recalling Churkin as a powerful advocate for his country but also a master diplomat who could find opportunities for compromise and forge personal friendships while disagreeing on policy.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says he was brilliant, gracious and funny.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called him "a uniquely skilled diplomat, a powerful orator with great wit, and a man of many talents and interests."

Colleagues from around the world mourned Churkin as a master in their field.