High court rejects appeal from ex-NYC councilman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to disturb the conviction of former New York City councilman Daniel Halloran on bribery and fraud charges.

The justices on Tuesday rejected Halloran's appeal of his 2014 conviction for trying to help another politician buy a spot on the 2013 mayoral ballot.

Halloran argued that there was not enough evidence to convict him. A federal appeals court rejected those arguments last year and upheld his 10-year prison sentence.

The Queens Republican was found guilty based on evidence that he helped Democratic state Sen. Malcolm Smith bribe GOP leaders for their approval to let Smith run for mayor as a Republican.