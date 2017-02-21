Delaware prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The warden of a Delaware prison where inmates staged an uprising and hostage taking in which a prison guard was killed has been placed on leave.

Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that David Pierce, warden of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, has been placed on paid leave.

DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell refused to say whether the move was related to the disturbance earlier this month in which four DOC staffers were taken hostage and one, correctional officer Steven Floyd, was killed. Two other correctional officers were released before tactical teams stormed the building and rescued a female counselor.

Gravell say

s deputy warden Phil Parker has been named acting warden at Vaughn, effective Sunday.