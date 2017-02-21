MediWound reports 4Q loss

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $430,000 in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $760,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $18.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 million.

MediWound shares have increased 35 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 10 percent in the last 12 months.

