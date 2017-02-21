  1. Home
South Sudan promises 'unimpeded' aid access amid famine

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/02/21 22:15

WATAMU, Kenya (AP) — South Sudan's president says his government will ensure "unimpeded access" for all aid organizations, a day after famine was declared in part of the country.

The United Nations and others have long accused the government of blocking or restricting aid delivery as the East African country's civil war continues.

President Salva Kiir's remarks to the transitional national assembly on Tuesday come after a famine was declared in parts of oil-rich Unity state. South Sudan's government and U.N. agencies say more than 100,000 people are affected.

South Sudan has repeatedly promised to allow full humanitarian access across the country, but with little effect.

Human Rights Watch researcher Jonathan Pedneault says the famine is a man-made result of "conflict, warring parties blocking access for aid workers and large-scale human rights violations."