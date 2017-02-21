Changyou.Com posts 4Q profit

BEIJING (AP) — Changyou.com Ltd. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option gains, were 75 cents per share.

The online gaming company posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.9 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $525.4 million.

Changyou.Com shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43 percent in the last 12 months.

Keywords: Changyou.Com, Earnings Report