Taipei mayor calls on Taiwanese athletes to retain Universiade gold medals in host country

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je on Tuesday called on the Taiwanese athletes to try their best to retain the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade gold medals in the host country during a press event to commemorate the completion of a baseball venue’s overhaul.

According to Ko, the Tianmu Baseball Stadium will host the final of the baseball tournament for the Universiade. The mayor pointed out that the Tianmu Baseball Stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has undergone a facelift since August last year, with renovation encompassing air-conditioning, interior design, fire equipment, among other public facilities. The overall cost for the revamp is NT$120 million.

Ko noted that the 2017 Summer Universiade will take place at 60 stadiums and arenas across five municipalities in northern Taiwan, including Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Hsinchu City.

Of the 60 Universiade venues, 53 will be renovated and two will be newly built, according to event organizer Taipei City Government.

All renovation projects and the construction of the two new venues, the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium and Taipei Tennis Center, are expected to be completed by the end of April.

As of Tuesday, the opening of the 12-day international multi-sport event is 178 days away.

The Universiade includes 14 compulsory sports (athletics, basketball, fencing, football, gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, judo, aquatics (swimming, open water), water polo, diving, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, and taekwondo) and 7 optional sports (archery, badminton, baseball, golf, roller sports, weightlifting and wushu) chosen by the host city.

More than 12,000 athletes from 150 countries are expected to compete in the Universiade, according to the city government.