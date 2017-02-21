BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Determining whether poison killed the half brother of North Korea's leader in a busy airport is proving difficult for Malaysian officials, who say that autopsy results are so far inconclusive. More than a week has passed since Kim Jong Nam was approached by two women at a budget air terminal in Kuala Lumpur and apparently attacked in the face with an unknown substance. By Eileen Ng and Margie Mason. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

CHINA-MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — The investigation into the death of the exiled half-brother of North Korea's ruler is being conducted in an impartial manner, Malaysia's ambassador to Pyongyang says, rejecting accusations from the North that the probe was politically tinged. SENT: 340 words, photos.

VIETNAM-NORTH KOREA — The family of a Vietnamese woman identified as a suspect in the death of the half brother of North Korea's ruler confirms that she is their relative, but says they believe she didn't knowingly participate in the killing. By Tran Van Minh. SENT: 490 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — A group of suicide bombers with grenades and assault rifles strikes outside a courthouse in northwestern Pakistan, killing six people in an attack claimed by a Taliban splinter group. The attack was the latest in a wave of militant assaults across the troubled country that has killed over 100 people since last week. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 440 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PLANE CRASH — An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation are killed when their light plane crashes in flames into a shopping mall shortly after takeoff in the Australian city of Melbourne. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CHINA-XINJIANG-SATELLITE TRACKING — A prefecture in China's far western Xinjiang region is requiring all vehicles to install satellite tracking systems as part of stepped-up measures against violent attacks. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 390 words, photos.

SOUTHEAST ASIA-CHINA — The Philippines' top diplomat says it remains to be seen whether China will cooperate fully in ongoing efforts to craft a legally binding pact designed to prevent aggressive behavior in the disputed South China Sea. SENT: 130 words.

PANDA GOODBYE — The National Zoo in Washington is saying a final goodbye to its panda cub Bao Bao. The zoo is packing up the American-born panda for a one-way flight to China, where the 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program. SENT: 130 words, photos.

INDONESIA-FLOODS — Torrential rains in the Indonesian capital have overwhelmed drains and flooded roads and thousands of homes. SENT: 190 words, photos.

INDONESIA-BALI DEATH — Indonesian prosecutors have sought eight-year prison sentences for a British man and an Australian woman accused of killing a police officer on the tourist island of Bali. SENT: 200 words.

PHILIPPINES-DEADLY BUS CRASH — The death toll rises to 15 from a bus crash in the Philippines and could climb further as many of the nearly 50 others who were hurt in the accident are in serious condition. SENT: 280 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stock markets are mixed as investors look ahead to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting and Wall Street prepares to reopen after a three-day weekend. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CHINA-US-TRADE — China's No. 2 leader expresses hope that disputes with U.S. President Donald Trump's government can be settled amicably and warns a "trade war would benefit nobody." SENT: 390 words.

HONG KONG-EARNS-HSBC — London-based bank HSBC reports that its annual profit slumped following a year it said would be remembered for "unexpected economic and political events" and warns of risks in 2017 to the global economy's continuing recovery. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 450 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOSHIBA — Embattled Japanese electronics maker Toshiba Corp. is selling its stake in a medical equipment leasing company to Canon Inc. for 31.4 billion yen ($277 million). By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 330 words, photos.

