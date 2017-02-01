Taiwan to start limited water rationing March 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Limited water rationing is to be introduced on March 1 in parts of New Taipei City as well as in Taoyuan and the Hsinchu area, the government announced Tuesday.

Each evening until morning, the water pressure will be cut by 5 percent in the Banqiao, Xinzhuang and Linkou districts of New Taipei and in Taoyuan and Hsinchu, said the Water Resources Agency, a unit of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The only people affected might be those at the end of a water pipeline or without any water tank on the roof, the agency said, adding that would mean the vast majority of residents would not even notice the problem.

In the same areas, government departments and state-run enterprises would give the example by turning off fountains and canceling the cleaning of outer walls, the agency said.

Looking at recent rainfall statistics, water reservoirs in Northern Taiwan had only received 61 percent of the previous amount, while some reservoirs in Central Taiwan were down to 53 percent. Rainfall in Southern Taiwan had been close to average, though rice fields would soon need considerable amounts of water for irrigation, according to official data.

From February 23, Taichung, Miaoli, Chiayi and Tainan might join Kaohsiung as “green light” areas, meaning they could be the next target for water rationing measures, the agency said.

All other areas in Taiwan are currently listed with a “blue light,” meaning no drought is in sight.