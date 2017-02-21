Taiwan meat and poultry producers to be featured at Foodex Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Japan has been the top trading partner for Taiwan in terms of food products and the main buyer for Taiwan’s high-end agricultural produce. To expand the market, five branded meat product manufacturers will participate in Foodex Japan, Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show, this year from March 7 to 10.

Taiwan’ Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) are jointly organizing a team of exhibitors to fly to Japan to take part in the extravaganza. This year, Yu-ho Foods (羽禾食品), Sings Kout(信功), Kindly(廣大利), Hornliang(浤良) and Hsin Li Hsiang Food Co., Ltd.(新力香) are jumping on the bandwagon to showcase their most popular livestock and poultry food products at the Taiwan Pavilion area at the invitation of National Animal Industry Foundation (NAIF).

The Taiwan Pavilion will be sitting at the fifth exhibition of Makuhari Messe, Chiba, with 123 Taiwanese food and beverage companies to showcase Taiwanese fresh and frozen vegetables and fruits, tea, candies, cookies, pastries, canned foods, dried fruits, liquor, beverages, fermented foods, frozen foods, fish and meats. The pavilion will also feature room-temperature eggs, bacon, hot dogs, braised Dongpo Pork, and processed meat and egg products including salty eggs and century eggs.

As the largest food and beverage trade show in Asia, Foodex Japan is expecting nearly 80,000 buyers and more than 3,000 exhibitors from food service, distribution, and trading companies representing some 80 countries. Foodex Japan is one of the three largest professional food trade shows in the world apart from Anuga and SIAL.

Of the 123 Taiwanese exhibitors in the show, Yu-ho Foods and Sings Kout have been exporting meat and egg products to Japan and Singapore, respectively, with a strong market presence. After years of hiatus from the show, the two have returned to the extravaganza and are looking forward to a new breakthrough this year.

This year, municipal governments in Pingtung, Yunlin, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and New Taipei City are working with local agricultural departments to promote local produce at the show and bring back the hottest trends to make their local produce more appealing in the market.

After Foodex Japan, the other leading food trade shows in Asia include Hong Kong's Hofex and HKTDC, and MIHAS and Food & Hotel in Malaysia.