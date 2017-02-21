Photo of the Day: Anti-air pollution protests in central and southern Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Thousands of protesters rallied in Taichung and Kaohsiung on Feb. 19 to protest against air pollution and environmental changes.

The nation is divided by two skies—one with clean air and one polluted by poor environmental practices, said the Taichung march convener Yeh Kuan-peng (葉光芃). Protestors called on the government to address air pollution issues in Taiwan, and make the country a role model in the battle against air pollution and environmental change in Asia.

Protesters dressed up as chimneys saying "Formosa Plastics" and the name of its petrochemical plant in southern Taiwan. (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

Protesters holding banner saying "Coal is not Future." (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

Many protesters brought their children and dressed up as chimneys to protest against air pollution. (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

One of the field games in the protest (Photo by Shaun Bettinson)

Protest rally in Taichung. (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

Protest rally in Taichung. (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

Protest rally in Taichung. (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

Children dressed up as witches with brooms to sweep the pollution away. (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

Children dressed up as chimneys. (Photo by Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))

Protesters in Kaohsiung. (Photo by Peter Burkimsher)





Drone footage of anti pollution protest rally in Taichung (Video courtesy of Air Clean Taiwan (ACT))