Family believes Vietnamese suspect in Kim's death was duped

NGHIA BINH, Vietnam (AP) — The family of a Vietnamese woman arrested in the death of the half brother of North Korea's ruler in Malaysia has confirmed she is their relative, but believes she didn't knowingly participate in the killing.

Kim Jong Nam died last week after apparently being poisoned in Kuala Lumpur's airport.

Speaking at their home in a farming village, Doan Van Thanh said he is the father of the suspect, Doan Thi Huong, but cannot believe she would do such an "Earth-shaking" thing. Her niece, Dinh Thi Quyen, said she believes Huong was duped into taking part.

Malaysian police have arrested four people carrying identity documents from North Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Huong is believed to be one of two women seen approaching Kim on Feb. 13 at the airport.