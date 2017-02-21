China claims 2 gold in short track speed skating in Sapporo

Wu Dajing, center, of China leads other competitors during the men's 500 meters finals of short track speed skating competition at the
CORRECTS ITO'S FIRST NAME - Ayuko Ito, right, of Japan and her compatriot Sumire Kikuchi, left, compete during the women's 500 meters q
Han Tianyu, left, of China, Park Se-yeong, center, of South Korea, and Ren Ziwei, right, of China compete during the men's 500 meters s
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea falls down on ice during the women's 500 meters semifinals of short track speed skating competition at th
Wu Dajing, top, of China celebrates his victory as Seo Yi-ra, bottom, of South Korea falls down after the men's 500 meters finals of sh
Wu Dajing, left, of China celebrates his victory as Seo Yi-ra, second left, of South Korea falls down after the men's 500 meters finals
Wu Dajing, right, of China falls down after he finished for the gold medal of the men's 500 meters finals of short track speed skating
Wu Dajing, left, of China falls down after he finished for the gold medal of the men's 500 meters of short track speed skating competit
Gold medalist Zang Yize, center, of China is flanked by silver medalist Ayako Ito, left, of Japan and Choi Min-jeong, right, of South K
Wu Dajing of China celebrates his victory after the men's 500 meters finals of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winte
Wu Dajing of China celebrates his victory after the men's 500 meters finals of short track speed skating competition at the Asian Winte
CORRECTS ITO'S FIRST NAME - Zang Yize, second left, of China and her compatriot Fan Kexin, right, compete with Shim Suk-hee, right, of
Wu Dajing of China receives the gold medal during the victory ceremony of the men's 500 meters of short track speed skating competition
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — China claimed two gold medals in short track speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Tuesday.
Wu Dajing, who won silver in the men's 1,500 meters on Monday, won gold in the men's 500 meters with a time of 40.764 seconds, edging South Korea's Seo Yi-ra by .078 seconds. Park Se-yeong was third with a time of 41.182.
Zang Yize of China won gold in the women's 500 with a time of 43.911. Ayuko Ito of Japan was second 44.236 while Choi Min-jeong of South Korea took bronze in 44.819 after her compatriot Shim Suk-hee got tangled up on the final lap with Fan Kexin of China and both were disqualified.
Nao Kodaira of Japan claimed her second gold of the Sapporo Games by beating two-time defending Olympic champion Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea in the speedskating women's 500 meters.