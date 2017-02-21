France's Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon's mufti

French far right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen smiles as she leaves the foreign ministry building after she met with
BEIRUT (AP) — France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's grand mufti after his aides asked her to wear a headscarf.
Le Pen is on a three-day visit to Lebanon this week and has met senior officials. She was scheduled to meet Grand Sunni Muslim Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian on Tuesday morning.
Shortly after she arrived at his office, one of his aides tried to give her a headscarf to put on.
She refused. Le Pen said she had met in the past with the grand mufti of Egypt's Al-Azhar, one of the world's top Sunni clerics, without wearing a veil.
Once she was told that customs are different in Lebanon, Le Pen walked toward her car and left.