France's Le Pen refuses headscarf to meet Lebanon's mufti

BEIRUT (AP) — France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's grand mufti after his aides asked her to wear a headscarf.

Le Pen is on a three-day visit to Lebanon this week and has met senior officials. She was scheduled to meet Grand Sunni Muslim Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after she arrived at his office, one of his aides tried to give her a headscarf to put on.

She refused. Le Pen said she had met in the past with the grand mufti of Egypt's Al-Azhar, one of the world's top Sunni clerics, without wearing a veil.

Once she was told that customs are different in Lebanon, Le Pen walked toward her car and left.