Taiwan restricts long-distance one-day bus trips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Certain long-distance one-day bus trips will be subject to new restrictions following the death of 33 people in the crash of a tour bus on February 13, the government announced Tuesday.

A tour bus flipped off a highway at the end of a one-day trip from Taipei to Wuling Farm in Taichung City, killing 33 people, including the driver, with only 11 passengers surviving. In the days following the crash, evidence surfaced that the driver had been overworked and might have been exhausted as he approached the end of an apparent 14-hour working day.

Following discussions with the travel and tour bus sector on how to solve the problem, the Tourism Bureau on Tuesday ordered travel agencies to stop the sale of one-day tour bus trips from Taipei and Kaohsiung to certain remote and difficult destinations.

Restrictions were also to be implemented on the amount of kilometers a bus driver could travel per day, the bureau’s Deputy Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said. The plan was to institute a maximum distance of 300 kilometers per day per driver, or 200 kilometers if mountainous roads were included in the itinerary, reports said.

The government would not directly intervene in the pricing of new packages, but free trips would be banned.

Companies which failed to heed the new guidelines could face fines ranging from NT$10,000 (US$324) to NT$50,000 (US$1,600), according to Chang.

The destinations he mentioned should be subject to the new restrictions included Hualien, Kenting, Alishan, Smangus and the Guanwu Forest Recreation Area in Hsinchu County, Qingjing Farm and Wuling Farm. The travel time to those locations was long and the roads difficult and varied, increasing the risk of accidents, he added.

A possible alternative would be to rely on different means of transportation for such trips, including rail or high-speed rail journeys, Chang suggested.