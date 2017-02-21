Lealiifano to coach as cancer comeback continuess

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wallabies utility back Christian Leali'ifano will take a coaching role with the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby this season as he considers a return to the rugby field after conquering leukemia.

The 29-year-old Leali'fano has gone 100 days since a successful bone marrow transplant and is hopeful of soon playing again at the top level.

In the meantime, he remains co-captain of the Brumbies, who begin their 2017 Super Rugby campaign this weekend and will act as a mentor to the Brumbies' younger players.

Coach Stephen Larkham said Leali'ifano is back in the gym as his rehabilitation continues and is confident of playing again.

Larkham said "we'll certainly use him as one of the coaches in the early stages of his rehabilitation back into playing. He's going to take a pretty big hand in the kicking coaching for the short-term."