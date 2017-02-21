BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — The investigation into the death of the exiled half-brother of North Korea's ruler is being conducted in an impartial manner, Malaysia's ambassador to Pyongyang said Tuesday, rejecting accusations from the North that the probe was politically tinged. SENT: 350 words, photos.

AUSTRLIA-PLANE CRASH — An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a shopping mall on Tuesday shortly after takeoff in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said. SENT: 370 words, photos.

INDONESIA FLOODS — Torrential rains in the Indonesian capital have overwhelmed drains and flooded roads and thousands of homes. SENT: 200 words.

PHILIPPINES-DEADLY BUS CRASH — The death toll has risen to 15 from a bus crash in the Philippines, officials said Tuesday, and could climb further as many of the nearly 50 others who were hurt in the accident are in serious condition. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CHINA-XINJIANG SATELLITE TRACKING — A prefecture in China's far western Xinjiang region is requiring all vehicles to install satellite tracking systems as part of stepped-up measures against violent attacks. By Gerry Shih. SENT: 400 words.

PAKISTAN — Pakistani airstrikes killed "dozens" of militants in a tribal region along the Afghan border, the military said. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 570 words, photos.

HONG KONG-EARNS-HSBC — London-based bank HSBC reported Tuesday that annual profit slumped by more than 80 percent following a year of "unexpected economic and political events" that contributed to volatile markets and influenced investment activity. SENT: 200 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors looked ahead to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting and Wall Street prepared to reopen after a three-day weekend. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words, photos.

