Crack in Airport MRT rail will not affect traffic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A crack which was found in a steel rail on the Airport Mass Rapid Transit line will not affect traffic and not delay the introduction of regular service, the Taoyuan Metro Corporation (TMC) said Tuesday.

The official opening of the 51-kilometer line between Taipei Railway Station and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will take place on March 2, but at present, passengers can already travel on the trains for free during limited hours and after having picked up numbered tickets at certain stations.

During a routine maintenance check on February 18, staff found a crack between 2 millimeters and 5 mm long in a piece of steel rail between Linkou and Shanbi stations, a TMC official said Tuesday.

They executed a temporary repair measure, but as the crack had appeared on a segment reserved for emergency stops, it was not expected to affect traffic on the main line, officials said. The temporary repairs were checked on February 19 and 20, while a more thorough and permanent repair would be completed by the end of Tuesday, according to TMC.

Traffic was redirected away from the location while the builder of the line, the Bureau of High Speed Rail at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, was informed of the situation. It would review safety and investigate what the cause of the incident would be, officials said.

After the discovery of the crack, a full inspection of the whole Airport MRT line was conducted, but no similar problems were discovered anywhere else, TMC said.

From February 2 until Feb. 15, only groups were allowed to board the trains, while from Feb.16 until March 2, individuals can travel free of charge if they have picked up a number at certain hours at a limited number of stations, with trains only running between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.