BC-HKN--NHL Standings

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|59
|31
|20
|8
|70
|166
|153
|Ottawa
|57
|31
|20
|6
|68
|156
|152
|Florida
|58
|28
|20
|10
|66
|149
|162
|Boston
|59
|30
|23
|6
|66
|159
|156
|Toronto
|58
|27
|20
|11
|65
|181
|173
|Buffalo
|60
|26
|24
|10
|62
|147
|168
|Tampa Bay
|58
|26
|24
|8
|60
|160
|166
|Detroit
|59
|24
|25
|10
|58
|149
|175
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|58
|39
|12
|7
|85
|195
|126
|Pittsburgh
|58
|36
|14
|8
|80
|204
|165
|Columbus
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|187
|143
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|38
|19
|1
|77
|196
|152
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|27
|21
|10
|64
|174
|174
|Philadelphia
|59
|28
|24
|7
|63
|154
|179
|New Jersey
|59
|25
|24
|10
|60
|138
|170
|Carolina
|55
|24
|23
|8
|56
|141
|162
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|58
|39
|13
|6
|84
|195
|133
|Chicago
|59
|36
|18
|5
|77
|172
|151
|St. Louis
|60
|31
|24
|5
|67
|170
|173
|Nashville
|58
|28
|22
|8
|64
|164
|159
|Winnipeg
|62
|28
|29
|5
|61
|180
|194
|Dallas
|60
|23
|27
|10
|56
|165
|193
|Colorado
|57
|16
|38
|3
|35
|113
|190
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|60
|35
|18
|7
|77
|166
|144
|Edmonton
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|171
|152
|Anaheim
|61
|31
|20
|10
|72
|156
|154
|Calgary
|59
|29
|26
|4
|62
|153
|167
|Los Angeles
|58
|28
|26
|4
|60
|143
|145
|Vancouver
|60
|26
|28
|6
|58
|142
|172
|Arizona
|58
|21
|30
|7
|49
|140
|183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Monday's Games
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at New Jersey
Pittsburgh at Carolina
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers
Edmonton at Tampa Bay
Winnipeg at Toronto
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit
Calgary at Nashville
Chicago at Minnesota
Los Angeles at Colorado