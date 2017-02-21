BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0349

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 59 31 20 8 70 166 153 Ottawa 57 31 20 6 68 156 152 Florida 58 28 20 10 66 149 162 Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156 Toronto 58 27 20 11 65 181 173 Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168 Tampa Bay 58 26 24 8 60 160 166 Detroit 59 24 25 10 58 149 175 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 58 39 12 7 85 195 126 Pittsburgh 58 36 14 8 80 204 165 Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143 N.Y. Rangers 58 38 19 1 77 196 152 N.Y. Islanders 58 27 21 10 64 174 174 Philadelphia 59 28 24 7 63 154 179 New Jersey 59 25 24 10 60 138 170 Carolina 55 24 23 8 56 141 162 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 58 39 13 6 84 195 133 Chicago 59 36 18 5 77 172 151 St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173 Nashville 58 28 22 8 64 164 159 Winnipeg 62 28 29 5 61 180 194 Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193 Colorado 57 16 38 3 35 113 190 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144 Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 171 152 Anaheim 61 31 20 10 72 156 154 Calgary 59 29 26 4 62 153 167 Los Angeles 58 28 26 4 60 143 145 Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172 Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday's Games

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey

Pittsburgh at Carolina

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers

Edmonton at Tampa Bay

Winnipeg at Toronto

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit

Calgary at Nashville

Chicago at Minnesota

Los Angeles at Colorado