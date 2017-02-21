  1. Home
  2. World

BC-HKN--NHL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/02/21 13:23
BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0349 National Hockey League

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 59 31 20 8 70 166 153
Ottawa 57 31 20 6 68 156 152
Florida 58 28 20 10 66 149 162
Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156
Toronto 58 27 20 11 65 181 173
Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168
Tampa Bay 58 26 24 8 60 160 166
Detroit 59 24 25 10 58 149 175
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 58 39 12 7 85 195 126
Pittsburgh 58 36 14 8 80 204 165
Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143
N.Y. Rangers 58 38 19 1 77 196 152
N.Y. Islanders 58 27 21 10 64 174 174
Philadelphia 59 28 24 7 63 154 179
New Jersey 59 25 24 10 60 138 170
Carolina 55 24 23 8 56 141 162
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 58 39 13 6 84 195 133
Chicago 59 36 18 5 77 172 151
St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173
Nashville 58 28 22 8 64 164 159
Winnipeg 62 28 29 5 61 180 194
Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193
Colorado 57 16 38 3 35 113 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144
Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 171 152
Anaheim 61 31 20 10 72 156 154
Calgary 59 29 26 4 62 153 167
Los Angeles 58 28 26 4 60 143 145
Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172
Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday's Games

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at New Jersey

Pittsburgh at Carolina

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers

Edmonton at Tampa Bay

Winnipeg at Toronto

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit

Calgary at Nashville

Chicago at Minnesota

Los Angeles at Colorado