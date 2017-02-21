Hearing to begin for prep school grad in sex case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday on whether a New Hampshire prep school graduate deserves a new trial on charges he used a computer to lure an underage girl for sex.

In 2015, Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted of raping a 15-year-old classmate a year earlier as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was found guilty of several misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and child endangerment, and the computer charge, a felony that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Now 21, Labrie is out of jail on appeal while a new attorney argues his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge and question the girl further. Prosecutors say the defense hasn't proven its case.